Love, Sitara, Taaza Khabar season 2 and more Top 8 OTT releases of this week on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 23, 2024
Love, Sitara is releasing on Zee5 on September 27. The movie is all about evolving modern relationships.
Taaza Khabar season 2 starring Bhuvan Bam begins on Disney+Hotstar on September 27.
Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys film is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on September 23. The film revolves around five friends who are laid back.
Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell is releasing on Netflix on September 26. It is about a rescue worker getting trapped in a kidnapping plot.
Gyeongseong Creature season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from September 27. The first two episodes will be out.
Nobody Wants This is a rom-com coming to Netflix on September 26.
Killer Heat will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 26. It is a crime mystery drama with a twist of love triangle.
Grotesquerie will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on September 26. It is a horror series starring Niecy Nash-Betts.
Midnight Family will release on AppleTV on September 25. It is about a family operating a private ambulance.
The Pixar film, Inside Out 2, will stream on Disney+Hotstar from September 25.
Rez Ball will be up on Netflix on September 27. It is about a basketball team from Mexico.
