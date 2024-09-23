Love, Sitara, Taaza Khabar season 2 and more Top 8 OTT releases of this week on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2024

Love, Sitara is releasing on Zee5 on September 27. The movie is all about evolving modern relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taaza Khabar season 2 starring Bhuvan Bam begins on Disney+Hotstar on September 27.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys film is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on September 23. The film revolves around five friends who are laid back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell is releasing on Netflix on September 26. It is about a rescue worker getting trapped in a kidnapping plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from September 27. The first two episodes will be out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nobody Wants This is a rom-com coming to Netflix on September 26.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Killer Heat will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 26. It is a crime mystery drama with a twist of love triangle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grotesquerie will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on September 26. It is a horror series starring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Midnight Family will release on AppleTV on September 25. It is about a family operating a private ambulance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pixar film, Inside Out 2, will stream on Disney+Hotstar from September 25.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rez Ball will be up on Netflix on September 27. It is about a basketball team from Mexico.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 18: Who is Naina Avtr

 

 Find Out More