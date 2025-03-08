Love to Hate to My Name; Top 10 short Korean dramas to watch in a single day on OTT- Netflix, Viki and others
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 08, 2025
Here’s a list of the best short K-dramas to watch on OTT
Weak Hero Class 1 revolves around a model student who makes friends for the first time. It is on Viki.
D.P. centers around a young private’s assignment to capture army deserters. It is on Netflix.
The Witch’s Diner follows helpless people who come to eat a magical dish to make their wish fulfilled. It is on Viki.
The Hymn of Death follows a strange love story of a married playwright and a soprano. It is on Netflix.
Love to Hate You follows an attorney and an A-list actor. It is available on Netflix.
Semantic Error revolves around a computer science student. It is on Viki.
My Name follows an undercover police agent who wants to know the truth. It is on Netflix.
Move To Heaven centers around two trauma cleaners who uncover numerous stories. It is on Netflix.
Soundtrack #1 revolves around two best friends who start living in the same house. It is on Jio Hotstar.
Splash Splash Love revolves around a girl who runs away from her college entrance exam. It is on Viki.
