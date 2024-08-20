Loved Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana in Stree 2? Top 7 movies, web series starring him on OTT that are a must watch

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2024

Stree 2 is making tremendous noise at the box office. The film is making massive money.

Abhishek Banerjee plays the role of Jana in the film. He is one of the members of the ghostbuster gang and he is too entertaining.

Before Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee was a part of Bhediya as Jana. The movie is on JioCinema.

Dream Girl 2 had Abhishek Banerjee playing Shahrukh. A man who depressed due to a breakup but life changes after he meets Pooja.

Aakhri Sach was an intense thriller based on 2018 Burari deaths. It is on Disney+Hotstar. He plays Bhuvan in the series.

Paatal Lok is on Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek Banerjee plays a menacing criminal named Hathoda Tyagi who will send chills down your spine.

In Ajeeb Daastaans, Abhishek plays Sushil, Meenal's lover. The film on Netflix has four short stories revolving around love and more.

Abhishek Banerjee played Compounder in Mirzapur series. He is Munna Bhaiya's best friend. The series is on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhishek Banerjee plays Sukha in Apurva. The story revolves around a girl who gets kidnapped by dacoits. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Abhishek Banerjee is basking in all the success as his villainous role in Vedaa has got him a lot of accolades too.

