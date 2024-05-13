Loved Heeramandi? Here are other period English and Hindi web series to watch on OTT now
| May 13, 2024
Heeramandi is the newest Hindi period drama web series set back around the time of British-ruled India, streaming on Netflix.
Taj: Divided by Blood is another period web series that delves into the dark side of the Mughal empire and its emperors. On Zee5.
Bridgerton is a regency romance, lauded for its diverse casting, vibrant sets, and extravagant costumes. On Netflix.
Chhatrasal is set in 1675 following the life of Maharaja Chhatrasal who fought against the Mughal emperor. On MX Player.
The Empire follows the story of a young prince who becomes the emperor after the demise of his father. On Hotstar.
Queen Charlotte was Bridgerton's prequel focusing on Queen Charlotte's early years, commended for its opulent costumes and intricate details. On Netflix.
The Crown is Peter Morgan's epic portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, praised for performances, locations, and costumes. On Netflix.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set in 1960s New York, following a Jewish housewife's journey into stand-up comedy. On Prime Video.
Vikings is based on Ragnar Lothbrok's legend, it offers violent intrigue and epic battles over six seasons. On Prime Video.
Set in late 1700s Cornwall, Poldark offers drama, romance, and intrigue against stunning landscapes. On Prime Video.
