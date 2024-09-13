Loved IC 814? Top 7 hijack films on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT for instant adrenaline rush

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2024

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is now streaming on Netflix.

Neerja on Disney+ Hotstar is a real-life-inspired thriller that will keep you glued to the screens.

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja will leave you teary-eyed.

7500 on Amazon Prime Video is a suspense-driven thriller that will keep you glued.

Blood Red Sky streaming on Netflix is about a group of terrorists who hijacked the plane.

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in main roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Zameen directed by Rohit Shetty stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in the main roles. On YouTube.

The Taking of Pelham 123 on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name.

Captain Phillips is about the 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama, a U.S. cargo ship. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Zameen was one of Rohit Shetty’s earlier directorial ventures.

