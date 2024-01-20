Loved Killer Soup? Now watch these Top 10 Manoj Bajpayee movies, series on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Killer Soup was the most recent release on Netflix featuring veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee in which he played a double role.
The range of Manoj Bajpayee as an actor is huge as we take a look at some of the best performances in his decorated career.
Manoj Bajpayee got a kickstart to his career with the role of gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Satya. On Sony LIV.
He switched up to the role of a righteous cop in the movie Shool. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The actor gave one of his best performances in Aligarh playing the role of a gay professor. In JioCinema.
Manoj also played the role of a coach in the sports drama Bhudia Singh: Born to Run. On Netflix.
He played the role of Sardar Singh in the legendary crime drama movie Gangs of Wasseypur. On Netflix.
The actors also played the role of a mastermind con artist leading bank robberies in the movie Special 26. On Apple TV.
Leaving no stone unturned he even picked up the role of a lawyer in the courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai which was based on true events. On Zee5.
Gulmohar was another one of his last year releases in which he played the more laid-back role of a family man. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Family Man, one of his most famous works in which he plays the role of an undercover cop. On Prime Video.
