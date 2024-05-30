Loved Panchayat 3? Watch these Hindi web series on OTT with similar vibe

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2024

Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video follows three friends preparing for the UPSC exam, produced by TVF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tripling on Zee5 follows three siblings on a journey of self-discovery, also by TVF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix depicts a 16-year-old's journey to crack the IIT-JEE exam in Kota, the new season of the show will be released this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family on Amazon Prime Video is set in 1998 Jaipur and revolves around 12-year-old Harshu Gupta and his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Aam Aadmi Family on ZEE5 portrays the daily life of a middle-class family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak on Sony Liv centers around the Mishra family, highlighting their daily life and interactions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Family, Conditions Apply on ZEE5 is a comedy series that explores the lives of three generations of a Mumbai-based family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix is a courtroom drama that takes a humorous look at the Indian legal system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime Video explores the life of a teenager sent to a coaching center to prepare for the IIT entrance exams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 female-led Bollywood movies that smashed Box Office records

 

 Find Out More