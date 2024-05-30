Loved Panchayat 3? Watch these Hindi web series on OTT with similar vibe
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2024
Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video follows three friends preparing for the UPSC exam, produced by TVF.
Tripling on Zee5 follows three siblings on a journey of self-discovery, also by TVF.
Kota Factory on Netflix depicts a 16-year-old's journey to crack the IIT-JEE exam in Kota, the new season of the show will be released this year.
Yeh Meri Family on Amazon Prime Video is set in 1998 Jaipur and revolves around 12-year-old Harshu Gupta and his family.
The Aam Aadmi Family on ZEE5 portrays the daily life of a middle-class family.
Gullak on Sony Liv centers around the Mishra family, highlighting their daily life and interactions.
Happy Family, Conditions Apply on ZEE5 is a comedy series that explores the lives of three generations of a Mumbai-based family.
Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix is a courtroom drama that takes a humorous look at the Indian legal system.
Laakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime Video explores the life of a teenager sent to a coaching center to prepare for the IIT entrance exams.
