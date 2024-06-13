Loved Panchayat? Watch Top 8 webshows with simplicity, reality and thrills of life on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Gullak: A comedic portrayal of the peculiar interactions within a middle-class household in northern India.
Kota Factory is a realistic depiction of the challenges and goals of students studying in Kota for the IIT entrance exams.
Aspirants: Tracks the aspirants of the UPSC, delving into their friendships, personal lives, and the difficulties they face while getting ready for one of the hardest tests in India.
Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic television series from the 1990s that centers on the life of a 12-year-old boy and his family, perfectly encapsulating the essence of youth and familial ties.
TVF Pitchers: Follows four friends as they overcome obstacles and follow their entrepreneurial goals after quitting their jobs to launch their own firm.
A timeless comedy series, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai revolves around the comical confrontations between a refined upper-class family and their middle-class daughter-in-law.
Vidhayak Chacha Hai Humare: Chronicles the experiences of a young man attempting to win respect in his area by posing as the nephew of a local politician.
Laakhon Mein Ek: Illustrates the pressure and rivalry in the educational system by telling the tale of a teenager who is coerced against his will into an IIT coaching institute.
