Loved Yodha? Top 10 fast paced thrillers on Netflix and more OTT you shouldn’t miss
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 20, 2024
Sidharth, Disha and Raashii in Yodha will keep you hooked throughout the movie.
If you loved Yodha, here we are with a list of more thriller films on OTT...
Bulbbul stars Animal actress Triptii Dimri. It is a horror thriller available to stream on Netflix.
Ayushmann, Tabu starrer Andhadhun by Sriram Raghavan is a must-watch. It is on Apple TV and on YouTube for rent.
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's Amazon Prime Video series is made by Raj and DK.
Haseen Dillruba is on Netflix. Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu's movie was so loved by the audience that a part two is in works.
Vidya Balan's Kahaani will leave you thoroughly immersed in the movie. It is on JioCinema.
Raat Akeli Hai is a thriller drama film starring Nawazuddin and Radhika Apte. It is one of the most loved thrillers on the OTT giant.
Vishnu Vishal starrer Ratasan is actually the Tamil original of Cuttputli starring Akshay Kumar. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Netflix mini series The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It stars Babil Khan, Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan.
Trance is a Malayalan neo-noir psychological thriller film starring Fahadh Faasil. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Plex and Aha.
And we also have NH10 featuring Anushka Sharma which is inspired by some real life honour killing murder cases. Watch it on JioCinema, ZEE5, or Amazon Prime Video.
