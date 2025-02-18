Lovely Complex to School Days; TOP 10 Anime series about toxic relationships on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll
| Feb 18, 2025
Here is a list of anime series about toxic relationships to watch.
Lovely Complex (Prime Video) focuses on Risa and Otani, who are being laughed at for their heights. However, Risa has feelings for Otani that shocks him.
The Future Diary (Crunchyroll) is about a boy who is caught up in a deadly game after his cell phone diary begins to predict the future.
Gamers! (Crunchyroll) focuses on a boy who turns down an offer to join his school’s competitive video gaming club but ends up striking a romance with its female president.
Nana (Netflix) focuses on two women with different personalities but similar names. The two run into each other on a train and end up becoming friends.
School Days (Prime Video) focuses on a high school student who becomes the centre of love interest of several girls during his second term.
Toradora! (Crunchyroll) is about Ryuji who forms an unlikely friendship with Taiga. The two help each other confess love to their crushes.
Love and Lies (Prime Video) follows a teenage boy who confesses to his long-time crush, despite the fact that he has been assigned a fiancee by the government.
Scum's Wish (Prime Video) focuses on two lovesick high-school students, who seek solace and companionship and decide to simulate their relationship.
Happy Sugar Life (Prime Video) follows Satou, who is a pretty but psychotic girl and has an evil core. However, she meets a young girl and instantly falls in love.
ItaKiss (Prime Video) is about a girl who finds herself living with her high school crush after her home is destroyed by an earthquake.
