Lovely Runner and other Korean dramas that are based on web novels

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

Lovely Runner is an ongoing Korean drama streaming on Viki, that is based on web novel titled Tomorrow's Best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Touch Your Heart follows a struggling actress who takes a job at a law firm where she faces resistance from a lawyer. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So I Married the Anti-Fan, a reporter becomes an anti-fan of a star and they end up living together for a TV show, sparking romance. On Hulu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anna, a woman fabricates a new identity, leading to unexpected consequences. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

River Where the Moon Rises is a historical drama about a princess turned assassin who finds love. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life follows a woman who juggles her career as a curator and her secret obsession with a K-pop idol. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love in the Moonlight, a crown prince defies norms to love a palace eunuch in this historical drama. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moon Embracing the Sun is an intense historical drama adapted from a novel. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sungkyunkwan Scandal, a woman disguises as a man to gain employment, offering insights into Joseon Korea. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows a vice-chairperson realizes his dependence on his secretary. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi socio-dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More