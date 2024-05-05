Lovely Runner and other Korean dramas that are based on web novels
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 05, 2024
Lovely Runner is an ongoing Korean drama streaming on Viki, that is based on web novel titled Tomorrow's Best.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Touch Your Heart follows a struggling actress who takes a job at a law firm where she faces resistance from a lawyer. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So I Married the Anti-Fan, a reporter becomes an anti-fan of a star and they end up living together for a TV show, sparking romance. On Hulu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anna, a woman fabricates a new identity, leading to unexpected consequences. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
River Where the Moon Rises is a historical drama about a princess turned assassin who finds love. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life follows a woman who juggles her career as a curator and her secret obsession with a K-pop idol. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love in the Moonlight, a crown prince defies norms to love a palace eunuch in this historical drama. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moon Embracing the Sun is an intense historical drama adapted from a novel. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sungkyunkwan Scandal, a woman disguises as a man to gain employment, offering insights into Joseon Korea. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows a vice-chairperson realizes his dependence on his secretary. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindi socio-dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More