Lovely Runner and Top 7 other cheesy rom-com K-dramas to watch on Netflix with your partner
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 19, 2024
Korean dramas have grabbed a lot of attention these days with their romantic comedies.
Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears and Love Next Door and more rom-com to watch now.
Which is your favourite Korean rom-com?
Lovely Runner is about an aspiring film director who gets paralysed.
Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah.
Welcome to Samdalri is about two childhood best friends who dated but parted ways soon.
King the Land is a love story between the hotelier and the reserved heir.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a coming-of-age K-drama about college athletes.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is a love story between the narcissistic Yumyung Group heir and his secretary.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi in main roles.
