Lovers of the Red Sky to A Time Called You and Top Management: Top 10 popular K-dramas of Ahn Hyo Seop

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2025

Entertainer follows Shin Suk-Ho who starts his own company after leaving a large entertainment agency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One More Happy Ending revolves around former members of a girl band who struggle with love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Splash Splash Love follows a girl who runs away from her entrance exam and enters the Joseon Dynasty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Top Management follows a former girl trainee who has the power to foresee the future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Time Called You centers around a woman who is transported back in the body of a high school student.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lovers of the Red Sky revolves around a talented painter whose life takes a unique turn when she falls in love with Ha Ram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abyss follows two individuals who made a shocking discovery, when they found themselves in an unknown body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dr. Romantic centers around a respected surgeon who returns after mysteriously disappearing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Still 17 revolves around the story of Woo Seo Ri who wakes up after spending 17 years in a coma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a blind date with a man who happens to be her boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stylish & Comfortable Kurtas for Women to Elevate Look

 

 Find Out More