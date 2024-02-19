Loving A Killer Paradox? Check out more Choi Woo Shik starrer Korean dramas, movies on OTT
A Killer Paradox follows one killing that leads to another which leaves a college student in an endless cat-and-mouse chase. Watch it on Netflix.
Choi Woo Shik plays Lee Tang. Son Suk Ku plays Jang Nangam and Lee Hee-joon plays Song Chon in this thriller series.
Parasite is on SonyLiv. DYK it picked up 4 Academy Awards? The film is a black comedy thriller starring Choi Woo Shik.
Parasite follows the story of a struggling Kim family who start living a parasitic life after securing jobs in a wealthy household.
The Witch Part 1: The Subversion is a sci-fi horror thriller. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The film is about a young girl who lives an ordinary life. But soon her special talents come forth and powerful men chase her.
Okja has Choi Woo Shik in the support role. The movie is on Netflix. It's a Sci-fi action-adventure movie.
Train To Busan has Choi Woo Shik in one of the main roles. This thriller also stars Gong Yoo, and Ma Dong Seok to name a few. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Set Me Free on Apple TV Plus. It is a family drama with a lot of emotional moments. CWS's performance will leave you in awe.
Rooftop Prince is a fantasy romance comedy-drama about people from the Joseon era people time travelling to the present day, leading to a goof-up. Watch it on Viki or Netflix.
Our Beloved Summer is about former lovers coming in front of each other once again. Will they get back together again? Watch it on Netflix.
Hogu's Love is on HiTV. It follows the story of Ho Gu who has never dated in love.
Time To Hunt is a dystopian action thriller movie about a group of friends who plot a heist and find themselves hunted down by a mysterious assassin.
Watch Time To Hunt on Netflix.
