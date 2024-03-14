Loving Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears? Check out his Top 7 Korean Dramas on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Kim Soo Hyun is one of the leading South Korean actors. He has been working in the industry since 2007.
Kim Soo Hyun showcased his acting chops with several and quickly climbed the ladder of success.
He is one of the most popular South Korean stars who has captured the hearts of all the women out there.
He is currently seen in Queen of Tears as Baek Hyun Woo. His acting chops are winning hearts all over again.
He plays the husband of the woman who owns a Departmental Store. They are facing a marital crisis. But love is going to bloom between them again.
Here's looking at more content featuring Kim Soo Hyun on OTT.
First up is Dream High. It is a must-watch Korean Dramas that tells the story of a group of individuals who enrol in a performing arts school to become idols. Watch it on Viki or Netflix.
My Love from the Star features Soo Hyun as an alien who has been stranded on Earth for 400 years. He despises humans but eventually falls in love with a childish actress. Check it out on Viki or Netflix.
The Producers is about young TV producers who work BTS (behind the scenes). Check it out on Netflix and Viki.
Moon Embracing the Sun is a love story between a king and a shaman set in the Joseon era. Soo Hyun plays the king. Watch it on Netflix or Viki.
It's Okay To Not Be Okay is one of the most loved Korean dramas starring Soo Hyun with Seo Yea Ji. Watch it on Netflix.
There's also a web series he worked on called Criminal Justice. It is based on the British series of the same name. There's also an Indian adaption. Check it out on HiTV.
Also, do not miss out his special appearance in Hotel Del Luna.
Thanks For Reading!
