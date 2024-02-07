Loving Marry My Husband? 7 Park Min-Young starrer Korean Dramas on OTT you shouldn't miss
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Marry My Husband features Park Min Young as Jiwon. She dies after facing betrayal from her husband. She is then transported back 10 years but her memory is intact.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiwon then takes revenge on her husband and her best friend who is the biggest backstabber in the story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Min Young is a 37-year-old South Korean actress and a very reputed one at that. She has a huge body of work which cements her status as a leading Korean actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's check out some of the other Park Min-Young starrer Korean Dramas on OTT...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Healer also stars Ji Changwook. The South Korean TV series is laced with mystery and romance. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Healer is one of the best dramas and features one of the most swoon-worthy kisses between the leads.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Min Young stars alongside Yoo Seung-ho in Remember. The latter plays a lawyer who soon starts losing his memory. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen for Seven Days is a historical Korean Drama which also stars Lee Yoong and Lee Yeok to name a few. Watch it on Viki or Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim features Park Min-Young alongside Park Seo-Joon. Their chemistry is amazing and it's a fun watch. Check it out on Netflix or MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life stars Min Young opposite Kim Jae-wook. Deokmi hides her intense adoration for singer Cha Shian but he learns her secret. Boy, what a chemistry. Check it out on Viki or Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seo Kang-Joon stars opposite Min Young in When the Weather Is Fine. It's a heartwarming story. Check it out on Viki or Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lastly, we have Forecasting Love and Weather which stars Min Young with Song Kang (My Demon fame). The series is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rose Day 2024: From history to significance of this day, know everything here
Find Out More