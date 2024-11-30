Top 8 new OTT releases that you should watch this weekend

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2024

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein 2 starring Tahir Raj Basin and others is getting good reviews. Watch it on Netflix.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary is also on Netflix. It is about a thrilling heist.

Lucky Baskhar released on Netflix on November 28. Dulquer Salmaan's film has received only rating and 8.3 rating on IMDb.

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is now streaming on Zee5. It is a quirky drama about two journalists who end up marrying while carrying out an investigation.

Bloody Beggar is a comedy drama now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a lazy beggar who finds himself in trouble.

Parachute is a web series on Disney+Hotstar. It is a Tamil drama that is about children going missing.

Our Little Secret is a romantic comedy drama on Netflix. Fill your weekend with love and romance.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about two people from rival families falling in love.

The Trunk on Netflix is about people getting into contract marriages. It is an interesting K-drama to binge-watch.

The Snow Sister on Netflix is a fun to watch film to get all the Christmas feels.

