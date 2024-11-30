Top 8 new OTT releases that you should watch this weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 30, 2024
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein 2 starring Tahir Raj Basin and others is getting good reviews. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary is also on Netflix. It is about a thrilling heist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucky Baskhar released on Netflix on November 28. Dulquer Salmaan's film has received only rating and 8.3 rating on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is now streaming on Zee5. It is a quirky drama about two journalists who end up marrying while carrying out an investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bloody Beggar is a comedy drama now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a lazy beggar who finds himself in trouble.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parachute is a web series on Disney+Hotstar. It is a Tamil drama that is about children going missing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Little Secret is a romantic comedy drama on Netflix. Fill your weekend with love and romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about two people from rival families falling in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Trunk on Netflix is about people getting into contract marriages. It is an interesting K-drama to binge-watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Snow Sister on Netflix is a fun to watch film to get all the Christmas feels.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aishwarya Rai's bhabhi Shrima Rai drags herself into her divorce drama; how it all started
Find Out More