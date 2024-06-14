Luv Ki Arrange Marriage and 9 other unconventional romance movies on Hotstar and other OTT
| Jun 14, 2024
Luv Ki Arrange Marriage on Zee5 is a movie following Luv on a quest for an arrange marriage but his father falls in love with her fiance’s mother.
Break Ke Baad follows childhood friends Abhay and Aaliya who share a deep bond that evolves into romance. On Prime Video.
Sir follows Ratna, a live-in maid, and Ashwin, her employer, developing a subtle and tender bond despite their different social backgrounds. On Prime Video.
Dear Zindagi revolves around Kaira, struggling with career and relationship issues, finds solace in her sessions with Dr. Jehangir Khan. On Netflix.
Masaan, a young man from a lower caste, falls in love with Shaalu, an upper-caste girl as their love story unfolds. On Hotstar.
Meri Pyaari Bindu follows Ahimanyu with unspoken love for the free-spirited Bindu is tested as she pursues her dreams and their paths diverge. On Prime Video.
Lootera, set in the 1950s, Pakhi, the daughter of a zamindar, falls in love with Varun, a mysterious archaeologist who harbors a secret. On Hotstar.
October follows Dan, a carefree hotel management trainee, finds his life transformed after his colleague Shiuli suffers a severe accident. On Prime Video.
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu with two contrasting personalities, impulsively marry after a night of heavy drinking in Las Vegas. On Netflix.
