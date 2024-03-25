Maamla Legal Hai, 3 Body Problem and more: Top 10 trending web series on Netflix in India
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 25, 2024
Ravi Kishan's hilarious courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is trending on number one spot on Netflix India.
Sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem has kept the audiences hooked to the screens. It is about all humanity facing a major threat from the space.
Korean web series Queen of Tears revolves around the story of a married couple who navigates through life struggles but with love.
The Gentlemen on Netflix has got a rating of 8.3. on IMBb. It is about a man trying to sell his empire where cannabis grow.
Bandidos is about a group of thieves trying to find Mayan treasure. It is interesting and fun.
Avatar: The Last Airbender is about a young boy who can save the world. But he needs to master four elemental powers.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is a chilling tale narrating everything about Sheena Bora case.
Physical: 100 is a Korean drama that has athletes competing against each other to win the cash prize.
Supersex is based on the life of adult movie star Rocco Siffredi and narrates how he became one.
The Railway Men is still trending on Netflix. It is about the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
