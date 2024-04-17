Maamla Legal Hai and other Top 10 highest-rated legal dramas on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
Judge Bishan compromises ethics due to his son's hit-and-run case in Your Honor Watch on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order follows Niharika navigating moral dilemmas as she goes up against the most powerful criminal lawyer. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adalat features advocate K.D. Pathak, known for his commitment to justice in a mix of legal drama and detective elements. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Section 375 is a courtroom drama exploring the complexities of a rape case. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai follows a lawyer who fights for the victims of sexual assault against a powerful godman. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
OMG: Oh My God! on JioCinema is a satirical comedy that uses humor to question blind faith and religious hypocrisy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid on Prime Video is a biographical drama based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink is a hard-hitting social commentary on the issue of consent and the vulnerability of women in society. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Bhim follows a lawyer who fights for a falsely accused poor tribal man. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maamla Legal Hai is a courtroom comedy drama exploring the escapades of Patparganj District Court.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 underrated crime dramas for the right chills, thrills on OTT
Find Out More