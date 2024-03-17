Maamla Legal Hai and other Top 10 web series about lawyers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Maamla Legal Hai is currently trending on Netflix. The District Court of Patparganj turns into a comedy house thanks to quirky lawyers.
The Trial series on Disney+Hotstar has Kajol as a lawyer. She is torn between profession and personal life.
Criminal Justice is on Disney+Hostar. The show has Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer working on very twisted cases.
Guilty Minds is on Prime Video. It is a legal drama revolving around a two law firms with contrasting ideologies.
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati is on Zee5. The series is a courtroom drama based on the Nanavati case.
Your Honor is on SonyLiv. It is more than just lawyers and courtroom drama as it shows how the rule of law fades when it comes to saving family.
Illegal is on JioCinema. It is again about a law firm being in business to make money. What happens when lawyers are valued over their billables?
Suits is an internationally well-known web series about lawyers. It is an interesting drama about Mike Ross who joins a law firm despite not having a degree.
Better Call Saul on Netflix is about a lawyer who is struggling. He creates an alter-ego named Saul Goodman to get business.
The Lincoln Lawyer is on Netflix and has two seasons. It is about a small time lawyer operating out of the back of his car.
