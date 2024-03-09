Maamla Legal Hai tops the 10 trending web series on Netflix this week

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Maamla Legal Hai is a courtroom drama featuring Ravi Kishan in the lead role tops the list on the first week of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indrani Mukerjea Story is based on the real-life story of Sheena Bora’s disappearance and the investigation after.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The live-action anime adaptation of Avatar continues to trend as it finishes in the third spot on the second week of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Railway Man is based on the true story of the Bhopal gas leak case, it is the series' 16th week on the list as it continues to perform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

House of Ninjas is a Japanese action drama following a ninja family on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sixth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive continues to receive love from the F1 fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Day is a romance story based on David Nicholls' novel following the life of two graduates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist spin-off show, Berlin continues to trend on the platform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean Romance Drama, Doctor Slump revolves around two doctors who reunite by chance igniting a new love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Live-action series based on the One Piece anime and manga ends in last place after 11 weeks on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 true crime web series on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More