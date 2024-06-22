Mad Max and other adventure Hollywood movie series on OTT to complete in a weekend

Mad Max Series is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland following a lone warrior battling gangs in fierce, high-speed vehicular combat. On Prime Video.

Indiana Jones Series follow the daring archaeologist Indiana Jones as he travels the globe in search of mystical artifacts.

Pirates of the Caribbean Series revolves around cunning Captain Jack Sparrow on his misadventures as he navigates the waters alongside pirates.

The Hunger Games Series is set in a dystopian future, follwing Katniss Everdeen's journey from a skilled archer to a rebel leader. On Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit Series, epic quests unfold to destroy powerful rings and confront dark forces featuring fantasy elements.

Dive into the high-octane world of illegal street racing and elaborate heists, following a tight-knit group of friends and family in The Fast and the Furious.

Jurassic Park, chaos and danger that ensues when genetically engineered dinosaurs are brought back to life in the modern world. On Jio Cinema.

Embark on a space opera journey with Star Wars spanning multiple generations, chronicling the battle between the Jedi and the Sith. On Hotstar.

The Mummy Series follows the roguish adventurer Rick O'Connell as he battles ancient curses and resurrected mummies. On Jio Cinema.

Jumanji, explore the magical adventures that unfold when players are transported into a fantastical world through a mysterious game. On Netflix.

