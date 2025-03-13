Made In Abyss to Shangri-La Frontier; TOP 10 fantasy Anime that will transport you to a magical realm
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 13, 2025
Here is a list of fantasy anime to watch.
Solo Leveling (Prime Video) is about Sung, a weak hunter, who struggles to survive. After a near death experience, he comes back much stronger.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Netflix) follows Satoru Mikami, a salaryman who is murdered and then reincarnated in a sword and sorcery world as the titular slime.
Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Netflix) revolves around Subaru, a hikikomori who suddenly finds himself transported to another world on his way home from the convenience store.
Demon Slayer (Crunchyroll) centers around Tanjiro, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered and the sole survivor, his younger sister Nezuko, is turned into a demon.
Jujutsu Kaisen (Netflix) revolves around Yuji, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom he becomes the host.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Prime Video) focuses on Frieren and her fellow adventurers who defeat the Demon King and bring peace to the land.
Konosuba (Prime Video) follows Kazuma who leads a disappointing life. After a traffic accident, his life was supposed to be over but a goddess gives him a second chance.
Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Crunchyroll) centers around Aladdin travels to a strange land where mysterious ruins, known as dungeons, are said to hold priceless treasures.
Made In Abyss (Crunchyroll) projects on Riko who befriends a human-robot and sets on a journey to find Riko’s missing mother into the Abyss.
Shangri-La Frontier (Prime Video) is about Rakuro Hizutome, a teenager who enjoys playing trash games, old-fashioned and faulty video games that only appeal to a certain audience.
