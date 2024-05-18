Madgaon Express and other must-watch comedy movies to watch on Prime Video
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
Madgaon Express recently released on Amazon Prime Video following three friends on a trip that goes off the rail.
Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar steal the scene as a gangster in Welcome revolving around a man falling for a gangster’s sister.
Golmaal stars Ajay Devgn and friends in a chaotic comedy marking the start of a popular film series.
Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in a cult classic about three men in financial trouble; sequel Phir Hera Pheri.
Dhamaal with an ensemble star cast featuring Sanjay Dutt following a treasure hunt gone wrong.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S follows Sanjay Dutt who enrolls in medical school; features Arshad Warsi and a hilarious bromance.
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan try to win over a wealthy woman in Andaz Apna Apna leading to a series of comedic misadventures.
Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is known for its over-the-top humour starring Govinda pretending to be a gangster to impress his love's mobster father.
Judwaa stars Salman Khan in a dual role as separated twins who reunite to fight a criminal also featuring Karisma Kapoor.
3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi star as engineering students navigating life's chaos.
