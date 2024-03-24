Madgaon Express and other road trip movies to watch on OTT platforms
Nishant
| Mar 24, 2024
Madgaon Express follows three childhood friends on a road trip to Goa which goes off the rails due to their horrible decision making.
Chalo Dilli revolves around a businesswoman and a common man travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. On Jio Cinema.
Opposites end up attracting on a road trip across India in Qarib Qarib Single. On Zee5.
Kabul Express follows the story of 2 journalists traveling through war-torn Afghanistan. On Prime Video.
Finding Fanny, a group of people go on a road trip to fire up the old flame. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Road, Movie follows a young man driving an old projector truck across Rajasthan. On Prime Video.
Dhanak follows an inspiring story of a young girl that takes her blind brother on a journey so that he can meet a Bollywood star. On Netflix.
Piku follows the wholesome story of a daughter who takes her quirky father on a road trip to Kolkata. On SonyLIV.
Karwaan follows a man and his friend who travel to south India to deliver a package. On Prime Video.
Highway, a bride-to-be is kidnapped and travels across India with her captors to find new love. On Prime Video.
