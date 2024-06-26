Maharaj and other courtroom thrillers to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

Jun 26, 2024

Maharaj starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat is an all-new courtroom thriller streaming on Netflix.

Pink follows the legal battle of three young women defending themselves from attempted sexual assault highlighting the issue of consent. On Plex.

Section 375 is a courtroom drama exploring the complexities of the legal system as a filmmaker gets accused of rape. On Prime Video.

Mulk is a courtroom battle of a Muslim family is accused of having links to terrorism after a family member is involved in a bomb blast. On Zee5.

Shahid, follows the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended individuals accused of terrorism. On Prime Video.

Jolly LLB, a small-time lawyer takes on a high-profile hit-and-run case against a powerful businessman. On Hotstar.

No One Killed Jessica based on the story of Jessica Lal's murder, following the subsequent trial and the struggle for justice. On netflix,

Talvar is inspired by the Noida double murder case, the film delves into the investigation and subsequent trials of a young girl. On Hotstar.

Aitraaz follows a successful businessman accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend, who is now his boss. On Zee5.

Court, an elderly folk singer and activist is accused of inciting a sewer worker's suicide through his provocative songs. On Netflix.

