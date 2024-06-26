Maharaj and other courtroom thrillers to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
Maharaj starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat is an all-new courtroom thriller streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink follows the legal battle of three young women defending themselves from attempted sexual assault highlighting the issue of consent. On Plex.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Section 375 is a courtroom drama exploring the complexities of the legal system as a filmmaker gets accused of rape. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mulk is a courtroom battle of a Muslim family is accused of having links to terrorism after a family member is involved in a bomb blast. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid, follows the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended individuals accused of terrorism. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jolly LLB, a small-time lawyer takes on a high-profile hit-and-run case against a powerful businessman. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica based on the story of Jessica Lal's murder, following the subsequent trial and the struggle for justice. On netflix,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar is inspired by the Noida double murder case, the film delves into the investigation and subsequent trials of a young girl. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aitraaz follows a successful businessman accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend, who is now his boss. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Court, an elderly folk singer and activist is accused of inciting a sewer worker's suicide through his provocative songs. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 highest rated South Indian films on OTT platforms
Find Out More