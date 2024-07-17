Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi's Top 8 films on OTT you must watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 17, 2024
In the anthology film Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi portrays Shilpa, a transgender character.
96: In this heartfelt romantic drama, he plays a trip photographer who makes contact with his high school love.
In the crime thriller Vikram Vedha, he portrays a mobster going up against a morally upright police officer.
In the romantic comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, he plays a wannabe outlaw who is out to get revenge on his father's killer.
Petta: He co-stars with Rajinikanth in this blockbuster film, in which he plays a crucial part in the plot.
In the dark comedy Soodhu Kavvum, Vijay Sethupathi plays an eccentric part in a group of misfits plotting strange crimes.
In the drama Seethakaathi, he portrays an experienced theater performer renowned for his life-changing roles.
Jawan: His performance as a villain was highly praised by the public due to his flawless acting.
