Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi's Top 8 films on OTT you must watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2024

In the anthology film Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi portrays Shilpa, a transgender character.

96: In this heartfelt romantic drama, he plays a trip photographer who makes contact with his high school love.

In the crime thriller Vikram Vedha, he portrays a mobster going up against a morally upright police officer.

In the romantic comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, he plays a wannabe outlaw who is out to get revenge on his father's killer.

Petta: He co-stars with Rajinikanth in this blockbuster film, in which he plays a crucial part in the plot.

In the dark comedy Soodhu Kavvum, Vijay Sethupathi plays an eccentric part in a group of misfits plotting strange crimes.

In the drama Seethakaathi, he portrays an experienced theater performer renowned for his life-changing roles.

Jawan: His performance as a villain was highly praised by the public due to his flawless acting.

