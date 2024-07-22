Maharaja and other Top 8 South Indian movies with twisted plots that will leave you shell shocked
Nikita Thakkar
| Jul 22, 2024
Maharaja on Netflix will give you sleepless nights. The story of a father seeking revenge from those who wronged his daughter is intense.
Iratta is on Netflix. The story of twin brothers and its climax will leave you shocked AF. Both are cops but of different nature.
Kavaludaari is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a neo-noir film revolving around a cop who finds 3 skulls and digs the mystery around it.
Anjaam Pathiraa is on AHA TV. The Malayalam crime thriller is about a criminologist who helps police solve a serial killings case.
Bhoothakaalam is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around mother and son who lose sanity after mysterious events take place in the house.
Drishyam is on Disney+Hotstar. Mohanlal starrer will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout.
Vikram Vedha is on Amazon Prime Video. A tale shared by a gangster put a cop in disarray.
Pizza movie is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a Pizza delivery boy who once enters a mysterious bungalow.
Ratsasan is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a crime thriller revolving around a cop who tracks down his father's killer.
Jana Gana Mana is about a professor's death, a cop and a lawyer seeking justice. The ending will leave your mind-blown.
