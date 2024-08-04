Maharaja and other Top 8 suspense-drama on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 04, 2024
Much talked about film Maharaja is a must watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dillruba: After learning about her husband's turbulent past, a lady is named as a suspect in his murder (Netflix).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Baaki Hai: A man becomes entangled in a web of lies before his wedding following a murder (ZEE5).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Game Over is a thrilling thriller available on Netflix that pits a woman against both her inner demons and an outside menace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly: Explore the shadowy aspect of human nature in this suspenseful and ominous story about a little girl being abducted (Amazon Prime).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Death in the Gunj: A gripping drama on a family vacation that deviates from the norm and results in an unanticipated catastrophe (Amazon Prime).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amazon Prime has the psychological thriller Phobia, which follows an artist who struggles with agoraphobia and a disturbing presence, turning her life upside down.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karthik Calling Karthik is a psychological thriller on Netflix that follows a man whose life takes a sharp turn after getting strange phone calls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Number 1 Korean haircare routine for long hair
Find Out More