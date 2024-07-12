Maharaja, Kakuda and other OTT releases of the day
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 12, 2024
OTT is ready to stream various films and shows from today onwards, and here are some of those.
Showtime season 1 part 2 is ready to entertain you on OTT. It will start on Hotstar from today onwards.
Riteish Deshmukh's Pill is next in line for the release. You can watch him on Jio Cinema.
Maharaja has Vijay Sethupathi as its main lead. You can stream it on Netflix.
Vijay can be seen in a solid role that will surely not disappoint his fans.
Kakuda is a horror comedy film that will scare you with a dozen of laughter. It's on Zee5.
36 Days is a series featuring Neha Sharma. You can watch it on Sony LIV.
Neha's fans are thrilled to watch her in the show which is an adaptation from Hollywood.
