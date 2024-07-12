Maharaja, Kakuda and other OTT releases of the day

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

OTT is ready to stream various films and shows from today onwards, and here are some of those.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showtime season 1 part 2 is ready to entertain you on OTT. It will start on Hotstar from today onwards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riteish Deshmukh's Pill is next in line for the release. You can watch him on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharaja has Vijay Sethupathi as its main lead. You can stream it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay can be seen in a solid role that will surely not disappoint his fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kakuda is a horror comedy film that will scare you with a dozen of laughter. It's on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

36 Days is a series featuring Neha Sharma. You can watch it on Sony LIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha's fans are thrilled to watch her in the show which is an adaptation from Hollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Indian 2, watch these Top 8 action thrillers on OTT

 

 Find Out More