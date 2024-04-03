Maharani 3: 8 realistic aspects of Bihar politics portrayed in Huma Qureshi's web series

Maharani starring Huma Qureshi dropped the third season a couple of weeks ago. It was very well received.
The performances of the lead cast, especially, Huma and Amit, were lauded by the fans.
The power dynamics and politics impressed netizens as no other project has explored politics in such a way. Let's check out what stood out...
Power Play: The show delves into the ruthless struggle for power, where politicians vie for supremacy. From backroom deals to public posturing, Maharani captures the cutthroat nature of Bihar politics.
Dynastic Politics: Like in real-life Bihar, the series highlights the dominance of political dynasties. Rani Bharti's journey mirrors the challenges faced by women entering a male-dominated arena.
Criminal Nexus: Bihar's political landscape often intersects with criminal networks. Maharani portrays the murky alliances between politicians, gangsters, and illicit activities like the illegal liquor trade.
Influence of Caste and Religion: The show subtly weaves in caste dynamics and religious affiliations. These factors play a pivotal role in shaping political alliances and voter behaviour.
Corruption and Bribery: Maharani exposes the rampant corruption within the system. Bribes, kickbacks, and favouritism are portrayed realistically, reflecting the grim reality of Indian politics.
Media Manipulation: The series sheds light on how politicians manipulate the media to control narratives. From sensational headlines to planted stories, Maharani captures the media-politics nexus.
Election Strategies: The nail-biting election sequences showcase campaign strategies, rallies, and voter mobilization. The stakes are high, and every move matters in the pursuit of power.
Betrayal and Loyalty: Trust is scarce in Bihar politics. Characters switch allegiances, betray allies, and form opportunistic alliances. Maharani portrays the fragile loyalty that defines political relationships.
Maharani Season 3 masterfully intertwines these aspects, providing a gripping portrayal of the complex and gritty world of Bihar politics.
