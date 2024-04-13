Maharani 3 and more: Top 10 most watched SonyLiv originals that should not be missed

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Maharani season 3 starring Huma Qureshi has got everyone interested. The political drama is as intense as it can get.

Slice of life family-drama Gullak is much-loved. The Mishra family and their everyday banter will bring a smile on your face.

Scam 2003 is based on Abdul Karim Telgi's story.

Scame 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story is the best of Pratik Gandhi so far.

Rocket Boys is a biographical drama based on Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

Cheran's Journey is about five candidates fighting for one vacancy. It is a Tamil drama.

Tanaav on SonyLiv is the Indian adaptation of Israeli series Fauda.

Undekhi is a a gangster drama and power game. It has two thrilling seasons.

Chamak is a musical series on SonyLiv that delves into Punjab's music industry.

Cubicles is on SonyLiv. It is a fun story that gives an insight into lives of those who sit and work inside the cubicles.

