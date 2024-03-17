Maharani 3 and other Top 10 engaging political thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
SonyLiv original series Maharani is currently making noise as it's third season is out. The series is a political drama with power hungry characters.
Garmi on SonyLiv is all about college politics. It revolves around a young boy who grows up to become a college leader but has challenges to face.
Tandav is on Prime Video. The series sheds light on the dark side of politics where there are no boundaries when it comes to securing your seat.
Rangbaaz is a crime drama based in Gorakhpur where a gangster rises up to be a political leader. It is on Zee5.
City of Dreams is about a war between siblings in order to be the successor of father's political position. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Dark 7 White on Zee5 is about a murder of a young politician that leads to unravelling of many kept secrets.
Mirzapur on Prime Video is a gangster/political drama with all the characters trying to gain power and control of Mirzapur.
Jehanabad is on Sony LIV. The story has a backdrop of Naxalism and caste discrimination entangled in a love story.
Among political thriller films, Maamannan on Netflix, makes for an extremely gripping watch.
Madam Chief Minister film is on Netflix. Richa Chadha plays the lead and she struggles to balance power and responsibilities.
