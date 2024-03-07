Maharani 3 and other Top 10 films and web series on politics to watch on Sony Liv, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Maharani 3 will premiere on March 7 on Sony Liv.

Sarkar is a crime drama based on the life of Bal Thackeray. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Raajneeti on Netflix is about the dirty world of politics.

Gangs of Wasseypur on Prime Video is a story of power conflicts in Dhanbad.

Paatal Lok on Prime Video is a chase of cops and a gangster.

Yuva is a political drama-thriller about three guys from disparate socioeconomic backgrounds. Watch on Netflix.

Shanghai on ZEE5 is about the corruption in a small town.

Nayak: The Real Hero is about a TV journalist who becomes a chief minister for a day. Watch on YouTube.

Aandhi (1975) on YouTube is about the lives of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her estranged husband Feroze Gandhi.

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi on SonyLiv is three people getting involved the turbulent political crusade of India.

