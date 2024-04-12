Maharani 3 and other Top 10 Hindi web series with riveting political plots to watch on ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

Mirzapur 3 is one of the much awaited web series that fans are waiting for.

The Broken News on ZEE5 stars Sonali Bendre in main role.

City of Dreams can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar. The storyline is quite unique and interesting.

Maharani starring Huma Qureshi on Sony Liv will leave you amazed with its drama.

Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan and Sunil Grover is available on Amazon Prime Video. The storyline is on-point and amazing.

Rangbaaz is available on Zee 5 and has various twists and turns.

Jugadistan on Lionsgate Play is about college students who involve in politics.

Jehanabad: Of Love & War can be watched on Sonly Liv and it will leave you hooked to the screens.

Raktanchal on MX Player will shock you at every frame.

Pataal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

