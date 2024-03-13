Maharani 3 and Top 10 other revenge-based movies and web series on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Maharani 3 was recently released and it is a tale of power and revenge in a political landscape.
Aarya featuring Sushmita Sen as she seeks revenge against her father, delving into family complexities in this gripping saga. On Hotstar.
Mirzapur is a gritty saga of revenge and power set in the Mirzapur town, the third season of the show is all set to release this year on Prime Video.
Badlapur follows the story of a man who seeks chilling revenge after a tragic bank heist. On Prime Video.
Gangs of Wasseypur is Sardar Khan's quest which spans 70 years in this epic saga of crime families. On Netflix.
Haider seeks justice for his father's imprisonment and his family's betrayal in a conflict-ridden Kashmir. On Netflix.
Madaari, Irrfan Khan stars in this gripping tale of revenge against corrupt authorities. On Zee5.
Taj revolves around Shah Salim's quest for revenge amidst court intrigues forms the heart of this intense Mughal empire tale. On Zee5.
Mai follows Sheel Chaudhary turn into a relentless force to uncover a sinister conspiracy after her daughter's death. On Netflix.
Kahaani follows a pregnant woman's determined quest for justice in uncovering the truth behind her husband's murder. On Netflix.
