Maharani 3, Lootere and more: Top 10 OTT originals of the week
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 13, 2024
Inspector Rishi started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March and is now on the top of the list of Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals in India for this week.
Lootere on Disney+Hotstar is about passengers being taken hostages near Somalia.
Maharani 3 is on SonyLiv. Huma Qureshi's political drama is edgy, dark and captivating.
The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is keeping all engaged. It started with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani being the guests.
Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix has Ravi Kishan as a lawyer. It has emotions and comedy in equal parts.
Yeh Meri Family season 3 is now on Amazon miniTV. The story is about the youngest member of the family narrating the relatable stories of family.
Family Aaj Kal is now up on SonyLiv. It has taken up the seventh spot on the list.
Murder Mubarak that has Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan and others is on Netflix. The mystery thriller revolving around a murder is quite entertaining.
The unnerving story of Elephant poaching in Poacher will give you chills. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Showtime is on Disney+Hotstar and it takes viewers into the dark side of Bollywood.
