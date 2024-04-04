Maharani 3, Mirzapur and more thrilling web series about power game on Netflix, Prime Video ad more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Maharani is about a homemaker turning Chief Minister and it is a struggle for her to keep herself powerful. Watch it on SonyLiv.

Mirazpur on Prime Video is a gangster drama set in a lawless city. Watch the first two gripping seasons before Mirzapur 3.

The tagline of Rangbaaz is 'Darr ki Rajneeti'. It says it all! Watch it on Zee5.

City of Dreams is a political thriller on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around siblings trying to gain power of Gaikwad political legacy.

Tandav on Prime Video is about a son going to extremes to gain over father's political seat and power.

Jehanabad - Of Love & War is on SonyLiv. It has politics, love, and hell lot of drama.

Dark 7 White is on Zee5. When a young politician is murdered, the investigation leads to a series of shocking twists.

Queen on MX Player is about a young woman-turned actress-turned politician.

Aarya on Disney+Hotstar is about a woman seeking revenge and is ultimately in the race of power in the world of crime.

Bombay Begums on Netflix is about five ambitious woman rising to powerful positions. But the journey is not as easy as it seems!

