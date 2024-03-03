Maharani 3, Showtime and more Top 8 web series releasing this week on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Showtime focuses on the power battles and off-camera altercations that take place in Bollywood's backstage areas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maharaani: An engrossing political drama that traces the ascent to power of a woman whose husband happens to be a political figurehead.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
More mystery and tension are promised in the gripping second season of Extraordinary season 2, which explores the lives of regular people with remarkable talents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A powerful television series that follows a woman who battles injustice and misfortune in her journey to triumph is called Queen of Tears.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Season 4 of Blown Away: An exciting competition where glassblowers compete for the title of champion while demonstrating their skill and inventiveness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Supersex: A daring and witty examination of relationships and sexuality that combines humor and perceptive critique.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Full Swing Season 2 is an exuberant television series that chronicles the exploits of a group of pals as they negotiate friendship, love, and life's obstacles while playing golf.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
ARA San Juan: An engrossing documentary series exploring the sad loss of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan and the investigation into its whereabouts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hanu-Man to Lal Salaam: Top 9 movies releasing this week on OTT
Find Out More