Maharani and more: Top 10 SonyLiv originals that deserve your attention
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
The third season of Maharani has now released on SonyLiv. It is a political thriller with Huma Qureshi playing Rani Bharti. This game for power is intense.
Scam 1992 is about Harshad Mehta and the storm he brought in stock market. It has a high rating of 9.3 on IMDb.
Scam 2003 is about the Telgi scam. It narrates the story of Telgi, a fruit seller from Khanapur rising to become the mastermid of the stamp paper scam.
Tanaav on SonyLiv is said to be the official Indian adaptation of Israeli series Fauda. It received positive reviews.
Undekhi on SonyLiv has two seasons and it is drenched in politics and crime revolving around Atwal family.
Cubicles is all about a fresher getting a job and learning that the world runs with the work done by people seated in cubicles.
Kafas has Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. It is dark drama about a middle-class family witnessing major turns as son gets a golden career opportunity.
Rocket Boys narrates the story of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.
Gullak is a sweet story of a family trying to be content with whatever they have.
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is a mystery thriller by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is based on a book by Agatha Christie named The Sittaford Mystery.
