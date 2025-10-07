Humsafar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that won Indian hearts

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2025

Ishq Murshid follows a wealthy man who changes his identity for a girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar centers around Hala, whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.

Pyaar Ke Sadkay centers around two individuals who are used by their families.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a man obessed with a middle class girl.

Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in fake love.

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry her cousin.

Iqtidar centers around a woman who sets out on a mission to take revenge from powerful personalities.

Jaan e Jahan revolves around a man who is poisioned by his step mother.

Kaffara revolves around a wealthy man who is in love with an ordinary girl.

Humsafar features the iconic pair of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.

