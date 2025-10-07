Humsafar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that won Indian hearts
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 07, 2025
Ishq Murshid follows a wealthy man who changes his identity for a girl.
Mere Humsafar centers around Hala, whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.
Pyaar Ke Sadkay centers around two individuals who are used by their families.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a man obessed with a middle class girl.
Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in fake love.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry her cousin.
Iqtidar centers around a woman who sets out on a mission to take revenge from powerful personalities.
Jaan e Jahan revolves around a man who is poisioned by his step mother.
Kaffara revolves around a wealthy man who is in love with an ordinary girl.
Humsafar features the iconic pair of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.
