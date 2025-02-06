Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Tere Bin; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with most intense love stories
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 06, 2025
Pakistani drama has a huge fan following for its captivating storyline and flawless chemistry. Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas with amazing love story
Jaan Nisar follows a girl who gets trapped in fake love by a man.
yeh dil mera (1)
Iqtidar revolves around a strong girl who fights against the corrupt politician.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin Murtasim.
Khuda aur Mohabbat centers on a wealthy man who falls in love with a middle class girl.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers on Mustafa and Sarjeena who start their new life together.
Raqs-e-Bismil follows a man who falls in love with a girl of different background.
Deewangi centers on two individuals from different backgrounds.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a son of rich man who falls in love with a middle class girl
Humsafar follows Khirad and Ashar who are forced to marry each other.
