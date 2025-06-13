Mere Humsafar to Ehd e Wafa and Suno Chanda: Top 10 Pakistani dramas on YouTube for beginners
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 13, 2025
New to Pakistani drama? Here’s a list of the best Pakistani dramas to watch for beginners.
Humsafar centers on two individuals who are forced to marry each other to fulfill the wish of their parents.
Mere Humsafar follows the love story of Hala and Hamza, who battle multiple challenges.
Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around a group of four college friends.
Bakhtawar follows a young girl who changes her gender to feed her family.
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two people who want to work for society.
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are focused on marrying each other.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two college mates dedicated to their studies.
Yakeen Ka Safar centers on a young girl who is mistreated by her brother after their parents' death.
Alif revolves around a man who sets out on a self-discovery journey.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay centers on two innocent people targeted by a corrupt family member.
