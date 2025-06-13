Mere Humsafar to Ehd e Wafa and Suno Chanda: Top 10 Pakistani dramas on YouTube for beginners

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2025

New to Pakistani drama? Here’s a list of the best Pakistani dramas to watch for beginners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar centers on two individuals who are forced to marry each other to fulfill the wish of their parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar follows the love story of Hala and Hamza, who battle multiple challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around a group of four college friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bakhtawar follows a young girl who changes her gender to feed her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two people who want to work for society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are focused on marrying each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two college mates dedicated to their studies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yakeen Ka Safar centers on a young girl who is mistreated by her brother after their parents' death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alif revolves around a man who sets out on a self-discovery journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ke Sadqay centers on two innocent people targeted by a corrupt family member.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weightlifting Fairy to Sassy Go Go: TOP 10 Korean dramas for teenagers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

 

 Find Out More