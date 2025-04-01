Humsafar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum; Top 10 most entertaining Pakistani dramas that won Indian hearts
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Apr 01, 2025
Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas that are loved by Indians
Humsafar features the iconic pair of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around a girl who steps out to build her own life.
Mere Humsafar centers around Hala whose life takes a beautiful turn after marrying Hamza.
Suno Chanda centers around two chaotic cousins who plan to end their marriage.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum revolves around a couple who struggles to stay together amidst challenges.
Ishq Murshid follows a wealthy man who changes his identity for a girl.
Yaqeen ka Safar centers around the beautiful love story of two individuals.
Pyaar Ke Sadkay centers around two individuals who are used by their family.
Parizaad revolves around a man who is rejected by his family due to dark complexion.
