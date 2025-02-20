Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that will make you cry

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

From Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, here are top Pakistani dramas that will make you cry

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.

Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, a girl mistreated by her own family.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around Mustafa and Sharjeena who overcome challenges to be together.

Pyaar ke Sadqay follows two individuals wrongly targeted by one of the family members.

Jaan-e-Jahan focuses on two individuals who want to work for the society.

Dar Si Jati Hai Sila revolves around a girl who has been harassed by one of the family members.

Parizaad centers on a man with the same name who is mistreated by his family and friends.

Bin Roye follows a young girl madly in love with her cousin

Man Jogi follows a girl who is forced to do many things in the name of religion.

Iqtidar focuses on a strong girl who fights against the powerful leaders.

