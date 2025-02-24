Mere Humsafar to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 most romantic Pakistani dramas on Youtube

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2025

Pakistani dramas are ruling hearts with their amazing content that keeps the audience glued to the screen. Here’s a list of best romantic Pakistani dramas you must-watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.

Mere Humsafar centers around Hala, a young girl mistreated by her family.

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two individuals secretly in love with each other.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around Sharjeena and Mustafa.

Iqtidar revolves around a young girl who fights against powerful people.

Sunn Mere Dil follows Bilal Abdullah madly in love with an ordinary girl.

Tere Bin centers around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.

Qarz e Jaan follows a young girl Nishwa who fights against the wrong.

Kaffara revolves around a girl falsely blamed by her family.

Duniyapur follows two individuals from rival gangs who fall in love with each other.

