Humsafar to Mann Mayal; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with twisted love triangle
| Feb 25, 2025
Pakistani dramas are hugely appreciated for their captivating contents that keep viewers glued to the screen, here are top dramas with love triangle
Humsafar revolves around two individuals forced into marriage.
Mere Humsafar follows Hala who is mistreated by her family.
Jaan-e-Jahan follows two individuals who secretly love each other.
Jaan Nisar follows a rich man who madly loves a girl falsely trapped by another man.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.
Mann Jogi follows a girl who is divorced by her husband in anger.
Gentleman follows a gangster who loves a popular journalist.
Kuch Ankahi follows two individuals who consider each other as competition.
Mann Mayal follows a girl who madly loves her friend’s brother.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around two innocent people who have to fight the world to be together.
