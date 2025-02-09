Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch this Valentine
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 09, 2025
Pakistani show business has been lauded for its outclass storyline and direction. Here’s a list of best romantic dramas to watch this valentine
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar centers on Hala who is mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin follows Meerab who is forced to marry his cousin Murtasim.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan is a classic story of two individuals who want to serve people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum highlights the story of Sharjeena and Mustafa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fairy Tale follows a clumsy girl who accidentally meets the love of her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Paas Tum Ho follows a husband madly in love with her wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha focuses on a love triangle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yaqeen Ka Safar revolves around a girl mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda centers on two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lady Diana to Zendaya and Taylor Swift; Top 10 stars' inspired outfits to make your Valentine's Day special
Find Out More