Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch this Valentine

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2025

Pakistani show business has been lauded for its outclass storyline and direction. Here’s a list of best romantic dramas to watch this valentine

Mere Humsafar centers on Hala who is mistreated by her family.

Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.

Tere Bin follows Meerab who is forced to marry his cousin Murtasim.

Jaan-e-Jahan is a classic story of two individuals who want to serve people.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum highlights the story of Sharjeena and Mustafa.

Fairy Tale follows a clumsy girl who accidentally meets the love of her life.

Mere Paas Tum Ho follows a husband madly in love with her wife.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha focuses on a love triangle.

Yaqeen Ka Safar revolves around a girl mistreated by her family.

Suno Chanda centers on two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry each other.

