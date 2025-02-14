Mere Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar hai; Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas on Youtube for beginners

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2025

New to Pakistani drama? Don’t worry! Here’s a list of the best Pakistani dramas to watch for beginners.

Humsafar centers on two individuals who are forced to marry each other

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two people who want to work for society.

Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a sweet girl who is mistreated by her family.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two college mates dedicated towards their studies.

Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around a group of four college friends.

Bakhtawar follows a young girl who changes her gender to feed her family.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay centers on two innocent people misused by their family.

Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are focused on marrying each other.

Yakeen Ka Safar centers on a young girl who is mistreated by her brother after their parents death.

Alif revolves around a man who sets out on a self discovery journey.

